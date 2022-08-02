Love and Thunder’ is already the second worst Marvel movie

Phase 4 has been the most controversial chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so far. Each new installment generates controversy with a love-hate relationship with the followers. The latest release of the MCU, Thor: Love and Thundersuffers from the same controversy and, although it receives mixed reviews, the unfavorable comments to the film win over the favorable ones.

Thor: Love and Thunder bring back to Chris Hemsworth like Thor, TessaThompson, as Valkyrie and Natalie Portmann, like Jane Foster. Christian bale joins the roster of Marvel villains with his portrayal of Thor’s antagonist, Gorr, the butcher of gods. After the success of Thor: RagnarökTaika Waititi returns to direct the latest installment of the character with the same ingredients: action, adventure, comedy and love.

That director’s signature comedy has not reached all as has been quite evident on social media. Now, that controversy is reasserted as the film has received its CinemaScore rating and does not bring good news for Marvel.

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially received a rating B+ in CinemaScoretying with the first installment of Thor Y Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, as the second worst in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rating places the film below the other installments of the character (Thor: Ragnarök Y Thor: Dark World). Only Eternals has so far received the lowest rating with a B..

CinemaScore determines your grades with an average calculated with the viewer ratingsso it is completely based on the public reactions after watching the movie.