Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated the creation of a national park in Argentina and Juan Cabandié thanked him for the message

Juan Cabandié thanked Leonardo Dicaprio for the creation of a national park

Protecting biodiversity, fighting climate change and caring for the environment are some of the objectives that drive the renowned actor Leonardo Dicaprio by different parts of the world. In his task as an environmental activist, one of his last interventions led him to focus his efforts on the wetlands of little sea, after the creation of a National Park. The fact was also celebrated by the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Juan Cabandié, who did not miss the opportunity to publicly thank the American. “ Thank you Leo DiCaprio for supporting the creation of these new protected areas in Argentina “, said.

The official also added why the care of these areas is of the utmost importance: “These national parks are located in key places in the world for the care and conservation of biodiversity,” the Argentine minister published on his social networks.

For his part, the actor had focused on this Argentine area since the end of 2021, when the project to create a National Park and Reserve in the Ansenuza Sea was still being debated in Congress. That is why so many months later DiCaprio celebrated the culmination of so much work. “Recently, the Argentine Congress officially created the Ansenuza National Park and National Reserve. Now, Mar Chiquita Lake and the Rio Dulce wetlands, which are located in a key biodiversity area and a wilderness area of ​​global importance, will be protected in perpetuity.preserving its rich fauna, which includes an extraordinary abundance of flamingos and other waterfowl,” he said on his Instagram account.

Dicaprio: “Now, the Mar Chiquita Lake and the Rio Dulce wetlands, which are located in a key biodiversity area and a wilderness area of ​​global importance, will be protected in perpetuity.” (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

The interpreter of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ also highlighted the value of having an area like this: “This important step will not only help nature, but will also strengthen regional economies by boosting tourism to the park and its surroundings. . Ansenuza National Park was the result of collaboration between local communities, the Government of Córdoba, National Parks of Argentina, Natura Argentina and Rewild”.

On the other hand, in the last few hours, the national minister had been questioned about another of the problems that were presented to his management, related to the forest fires in the Paraná River Delta. Less than a week ago, the region was in the news due to the dramatic situation in the area.

The National Fire Management Service (SNMF) specified that the outbreaks registered in the province of Entre Ríos during the last days had been contained, however new fires were registered throughout last Wednesday in that area of ​​the Paraná River Delta. In this scenario, the smoke continued to affect the neighboring towns, including San Nicolás. There, the local mayor pointed today against Minister Juan Cabandié.

The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Juan CabandiŽ, met with senators to provide his report on the actions carried out to combat the fires that affect the province of Corrientes; on February 23, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Luciano Ingaramo / Senate Communication.

“For years we have been suffering from the burning of the Delta. People from Rosario to Zárate are breathing this smoke that is toxic. And I tell you more, the first time it can catch you off guard; the second already generates doubts in me; but the third time you already realize that Minister Cabandié is useless and that he has to take charge, ”the mayor lashed out in statements to Radio U FM 89.9.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s passion for helping the environment

It is not the first time that the environmental actor and activist has fought for the creation of spaces that protect biodiversity. On numerous occasions he seeks to contribute and join different initiatives that generate a positive change in the environment. He has even donated more than $40 million dollars towards the ecological efforts that go into restoring wildlife in the Galapagos Islands.

The actor always tries to raise awareness about global warming, water management, fair trade, protection of wild animals and biodiversity conservation.

At the age of 24, he decided to create the “Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation”. Its initial mission was to protect the last wild places on Earth, however as the foundation grew it began to embrace other issues such as climate change. The foundation has been in service for more than twenty years, through which it has dedicated its time, energy and money to support these conservation projects.

KEEP READING:

Leonardo DiCaprio’s vacations in Saint Tropez, Emily Ratajkowski’s walk in New York: celebrities in a click

The climate crisis modified a European border: Italy and Switzerland carry out a secret negotiation

Ecuador detected that most of the garbage that contaminates the Galapagos comes from Chinese fishing boats