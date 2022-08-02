Lamar Odom reacts to the news of Khloé Kardashian’s baby

Lamar Odom spoke about the news that his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian is expecting a surrogate child from her unfaithful ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month it was announced that the reality TV star is expecting her second child from her former traitor, with her rep explaining that the baby was conceived in November, weeks before it was revealed that Tristan had had a baby. son with Maralee Nichols.

When asked about his opinion on the scandal by a reporter in Woodlands Hills, California this week, former basketball player Lamar joked that Khloé could have gone to him for a baby.

“Well, are they together?” she asked the reporter, according to a video posted by Page Six on Wednesday. “Oh, was he caught cheating again? And will they have another baby? He could have yelled at me for it (laughs). ”

The 38-year-old TV star, who shares her four-year-old daughter True with Tristan, has yet to directly address the news of her baby publicly since it was posted earlier this month.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” confirmed his representative in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Khloé broke up with the sportsman following the scandal, the latest in a series of bombings in recent years.

She was married to Lamar from 2009 to 2016.