Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Forrest Gump that arrives from India and opens this month: trailer and synopsis

For many of those who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, Forrest Gump is a mythical movie. The film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks It has been parodied multiple times, but never had an official remake…until now.

This month it arrives in Spanish cinemas Laal Singh Chaddha, the first official remake of Forrest Gump that lands directly from Bollywood and presents its trailer. Let’s see it.

VIDEO Trailer for Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian remake of Forret Gump that hits theaters in August

Aamir Khanone of Bollywood’s best-known stars, will play the lead, an autistic man with an exceptional sensitivity to understand the emotions of those around him.

Laal Singh Chaddha narrates the life of this man since he was little, just as the original film did with Forrest Gump.

The original 1994 film was based on the novel of the same name by the writer Winston Groompublished in 1986.

Aamir Khan is also producing the film through Aamir Khan Productions. The address is provided by Advait Chandanwith a script adapted by Atul Kulkarni and based on the original Eric Roth.

kareena kapoor Y Mona Singh They will be in charge of giving life to Manpreet Kaur, the version of Jenny (Robin Wright) and Laal’s mother, played in the original version by Sally Field. complete the cast Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Manav Vij, Rofique Khan and Teetu Verma.

Laal Singh Chaddha opens in Spanish cinemas on August 12, but it will not be dubbed into Spanishonly subtitled in our language or in English.

As you can see in the trailer, it is a direct adaptation that “simply” adopts the Indian setting and moves away, where appropriate, from American stereotypes.

With the recent success of RRR on Netflix, there is a resurgence in Indian film fandom that Laal Singh Chaddha could certainly benefit from.