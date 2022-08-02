“La Roca” delivers a puppy to the family at the premiere of “League of Superpets” – Trends

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivered a puppy to a family during the premiere of the movie “DC League of Super Pets” at a Los Angeles theater, the organization Best Friends Animal Society reported Monday.

Best Friends said in a statement that the adopted dog was from that group, which is working to end the culling of dogs and cats in US shelters by 2025.

He said that last week Johnson and Kevin Hart, stars of the film, posted a video of puppies put up for adoption by Best Friends and asked their followers to comment on why they should be superheroes for one of the dogs.

“Tiffany Hernandez knew it was time to be a superhero/supermom and adopt a puppy, so she commented on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s post,” she said.

The family was looking for a dog to adopt and that’s how “The Rock” decided to surprise them and gave them Quail, which quickly caused the Hernandezes a huge smile, the text says.

The star dressed up as Krypto, the Superman dog he voices in the film, and presented the puppy at the movie theater where the family had gone for the premiere.

Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis.

The statement noted that Best Friends Animal Society and Warner Bros. Pictures studios have worked together to raise awareness about the pets found in shelters across the country.

Warner Bros.’s animated action-adventure film from director Jared Stern also stars the voices of Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Tho