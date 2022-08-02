La Nación / Johnny Depp sweeps his debut with the sale of his paintings

A few weeks after being successful in his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the American actor Johnny Depp launched his first collection of paintings to the market with impressive success: in less than 24 hours it sold for a total value of 3.5 million dollars.

The prestigious British art gallery Castle Fine Arte was in charge of presenting the capsule called “Friends and Heroes”, made up of 780 lithographs signed by the protagonist of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, which fuse pop and street art, portraying friends and iconic figures like Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, Bob Dylan and Keith Richards.

The official announcement had been made by Johnny through his Instagram account when he wrote: “Now, at Castle Fine Art. The wait is finally over”; so the gallery’s profile was blocked, thanks to Depp’s 27 million followers.

It’s news: Karol G says goodbye to her blue hair and her past

For its part, the art house also did the same by publishing on digital platforms: “We are delighted to announce that the latest addition to Castle Fine Art is the critically acclaimed actor, musician and artist, Johnny Depp”. And then, after a short time, report: “Officially sold out”, being “the fastest sale to date, since it was sold out in just a few hours”, according to international reports. The works cost between 3,950 pounds (4,700 euros) and 14,950 pounds (17,850 euros).

“I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on the people who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire,” Depp said. Finally, it should be remembered, around the lawsuit before Heard, the specialists assure that it was one of the most followed trials of recent times, even comparing it with that of OJ Simpson in 1995, which was baptized as “the trial of the century”.

Also read: “Marimar” came back to life with a blockbuster by Thalía