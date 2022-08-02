La Jornada – “I would love to sing in English, but I am more sincere in French”: Stromae

“Sometimes I have suicidal thoughts. I’m not very proud of that”, Stromae recently sang on a newscast on France’s TF1 network. The video went around the world. The Belgian artist, recognized in Europe and the United States, returned to the scene after overcoming a depression. “Although we sell dreams, it is still a profession and, as in any profession, when we work too much, we reach exhaustion”, declared the French-speaking interpreter.

L’enfer (Hell), part of your album Crew, It is a cry to draw attention to the mental problems that the pandemic has generated or the pressure of popularity for numerous stars. Stromae, creator of a pop-rap with clever lyrics, first retired in 2015 due to a serious illness, and later, he shared that he suffered from depression.

Paul Van Haver, the musician’s first name, decided to retire from music for mental health reasons. Born to a Belgian mother and a Rwandan father (who died during the genocide in that African country), Stromae – a name that comes from French street slang, by messing up the word maestro – is a composer and producer. He has developed his career in hip hop and electronic music, but ends up creating very eclectic pop pieces. He jumped into the spotlight in the industry with songs like Alors on danse, Papaoutai Y All the memes, either Formidable.

Figure in Europe and the United States

With two albums under his arm, Cheese, of 2010, and Racine Carree, In 2013, he became a figure in Europe and even the United States, where he participated in the Coachella festival.

Now, he presents another piece from his recent album, released in 2022, this time in collaboration with Camila Cabello. It’s about a remix of his single My love. So he offers an interview to The Independent about his return after a hiatus of years.

Stromae likes to put himself in unusual situations. In 2013, the Belgian-Rwandan musician stumbled drunk down a rain-soaked street in Brussels, while passers-by watched or filmed on their phones. “Did he have a rough night?” asked a concerned police officer. “I’m a big fan of yours… take care of yourself.” Footage from these real-life scenes was made into the music video for Formidable. Two years later, he dressed in an extravagant shorts-and-shirt combo (with matching socks), stepping out of a cab while announcing that he planned to “meet all (his) American fans.” She performed in a deserted Times Square, later dragging her laptop and his keyboard through the Subway. This was the music video for Papaoutai.

enigmatic genius

He clearly felt out of place at this year’s MET Gala in May. “It was stressful, my first time,” she says. She has no real interest in the world of celebrities. “I live in Brussels; there are no celebrities there,” jokes the 37-year-old. Stromae is an anomalous and enigmatic genius, and an exceptional multi-instrumentalist.

Released in January, Crew, his third album, marked his return to the studio. Alors On Dance, of his debut Cheese, it was an anthem with lyrics that spoke to a generation affected by unemployment, debt and social apathy. In an interview, Stromae noted that the success of that track was so overwhelming that he was told it would be a one-hit wonder. “I put a lot of pressure on my shoulders,” he says now, taking time out after sound check in an empty marquee backstage at a festival in Lisbon, Portugal. “I don’t even remember anyone saying to me, ‘You’re a one-hit wonder.’ I was telling myself.” However, he soon proved him wrong.

Their second album included the frenetic Papaoutai (Daddy, Where Are You?), another hit. This time, she delved into the identity of his father figure. It was in 2015, while he was on tour to promote that album in Africa, that everything came crashing down on itself. He suffered serious side effects from malaria treatment; after a stage blackout, he left the tour altogether.

After experiencing suicidal thoughts, paranoia and hallucinations, he began to recover. He married his long-term partner, designer Coralie Barbier, in 2015, and together they welcomed his first child, a second, three years later. It was around this time that he began work on Crew, in his new studio built in Brussels. “I already knew I was going to go in this direction (for the album), since I ended Racine Carrée”, counted. In those nine years, she doesn’t seem to have aged, with her androgynous appearance, sharp cheekbones, and startling green eyes. “I just needed a break, to live my life, because (until then) I had nothing to say.”

What is immediately apparent upon listening to his recent record is that Stromae has lost none of his ability to tap into the anxieties and contradictions of the day. In 2013, the French newspaper Le Monde An antenna called it: “It extracts signals – the crisis, AIDS, the environment, misogyny, Twitter, false wealth – from its Brussels control tower.”

sleazy cheater

What Stromae conveys to his audience is a subverted interpretation of those themes. A new version of my love, is delivered from the perspective of a sleazy cheater trying to convince his current girlfriend that he won’t stray. Cabello also joins him for the video.

“I wanted to do a party song, but something different, so I wrote about the people who are working while we are partying. First I thought of Rosa and Alberto, who help me with the housework, and the rest are characters. I’m singing in the voices of the bad, horrible customers we could be. I wanted to celebrate Rosa and the others,” she added.

He appeared on television on the TF1 channel to announce his comeback in January. At first, it seemed like a typical talk: the interviewer asked him about his mental health and if his music helped him break free from feelings of loneliness. The tone changed. Soft piano chords kicked in, and Stromae looked into the camera and began to sing.

It was the live performance of l’ill, and in France a debate erupted over whether it was an insult to the integrity of journalism, to allow a musician to broadcast what some considered an “advertisement” during a news broadcast. “I was surprised by the reaction, but at the same time I was very happy to have the support. I love doing things differently.”

Crew is the apotheosis of that creative approach, to fuse folk music with song French, or an elegant-sounding harpsichord with the funk rhythms of the Brazilian favela. These influences, imbued with a sense of community and storytelling, are often juxtaposed with themes of isolation, of disenfranchised or despicable characters.

Stromae empathizes with his wife for the misogynistic world he lives in. “That was the goal, the mix. That was really important to me,” he maintained. She would love to be able to sing in English, “but I can’t and I think I’m more sincere (when I do it in French), even for the non-French audience, you can feel the sincerity when you sing in your language, more than if you try another. So it was important, for me, to take this direction,” he added.

Stromae is so averse to the idea that he could be capitalizing on any “trend,” in this case the post-MeToo discourse. “It’s so big now, this issue, so I didn’t want to be, like, getting paid, but in the end I thought this is just my point of view.” And, as he pointed out, his song will be relevant for some time.

The last two songs on the album are twins, one sad, the other happy. C’est que du bonheur (Nothing but joy) celebrates how Stromae’s love for her son saved her life through poopy diapers and vomiting everywhere. It is perhaps the purest expression of the overall theme of the album: with ups and downs come downs and vice versa. Life contains multitudes, just like the singer.

my love with Camila Cabello is now available on platforms, as well as Crew.

Translation: Juan José Olivares