Kris Jenner is seen without a drop of makeup and receives compliments

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been and has been creating trends in fashion, hair and makeup for years, although in reality Few are the times that they have been seen without a drop of makeup.

However, this time it has been the matriarch of the clan, Chris Jenner, who has stepped forward and has been left to see the natural.

Although the mómanager has a makeup and hairdressing team at her disposal that accompanies her everywhere 24 hours a day, now was shown with a washed face in public to help promote her daughter’s skincare line kim kardashian of which, by the way, he takes 20% of his earnings as a representative.

Kris appeared in a nearly 5-minute video where she revealed her nightly bedtime skincare routine and started the video with makeup on, but rhe quickly removed it to teach the procedure that follows.

“I am 60 years old and for me to find a new routine that really works is amazing. I remember the first two days I did it, I went downstairs at my house and my cousin walked into the room and was like, ‘Wow, what did you do to your skin?’” she explained.

His followers have been positively surprised seeing this more natural image of her and was showered with positive compliments, including one saying she looks 40 years old.

“Kris looks naturally beautiful. I love to see her”, “So beautiful even without makeup!”, “I loved the fact that he did the process without using a filter”are some of the comments left in the recording that Kim shared on their social networks.

Of course, we are talking about the woman who has come to give Botox injections to her loved ones for Christmas and who has never hidden all her touch-ups, so we must bear in mind that He has had a lot of help in maintaining a youthful appearance at 66 years of age.

Kris is rarely seen without makeup.so the video was a treat for fans and those who needed a little guidance with Kim’s new line.

