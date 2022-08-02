Kris Jenner is seen, as rarely, without a drop of makeup | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The famous mother of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared photos with a natural look.

If something can characterize the Kardashian-Jenner family, it is their little hesitation in showing the world every detail inside their home and proof of this is the great success they have had over more than 10 years on the air with their reality showhowever, if they are jealous of something kardashian it is in their image, so they are always in constant care and work on their appearance.

The matriarch of this family, Chris Jenner, is not the exception, because over the last few years she has shown her interest in sharing her best looks and style tips for women over 60, although yes, always wasting glamor in each of her outfits for red carpets and special events.

That is perhaps why the businesswoman and manager of her famous daughters surprised this weekend, by letting herself be seen, as on very few occasions, without a single drop of makeup and showing herself natural. Supporting her daughter Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line, Kris Jenner appeared on social media with a fresh face, sharing your routine skin care For night.

Following some of the most important steps in her routine includes washing her face thoroughly and applying various serums to hydrate her skin. Although the face of the representative and kardashians mom It can be seen with the occasional touch-up of botox injections, the reality is that without makeup she looks quite radiant and jovial, at 66 years old.

It is worth mentioning that Bruce Jenner’s own ex confessed some of the aesthetic procedures she has undergone in order to maintain a firm face, including some aesthetic interventions such as Botox injections, laser-assisted procedures, as well as surgery of breast implants, infiltrations and a breast lift.