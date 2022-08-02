Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, sneaks into mom’s huge but MASSED closet in a 9 million dollar mansion

PENELOPE Disick sneaked into her mother Kourtney’s huge and messy closet to film a TikTok with her little brother.

The Kardashians star previously gave fans a peek at his $ 9 million Calabasas mansion.

5

Now her nine-year-old daughter Penelope has offered a view into her mother’s huge closet while filming a TikTok with her seven-year-old little brother Reign.

The little girl took to the platform on Monday night to share a video of transforming her younger brother into a Minion character.

The child star caught Reign sitting on a stool in Kourtney’s closet, wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts, and a yellow backpack.

In the background, fans could spot drawers and drawers full of clothes and shelves full of various items.

The huge closet was not well organized, as the clothes spilled on the island on the floor.

Penelope filmed herself putting on Reign makeup until her face was covered in yellow.

She outlined her eyes with a black pencil creating the look of the glasses, before adding the gel to her hair so it stood on end.

The little girl then filmed her brother walking around the house carrying bananas as a servant.

Penelope titled her post: “Minion Party”.

THE KOURTNEY KINGDOM

Late last month, Kourtney took another rare look inside her $ 9 million mansion in new photos.

In no time, Reign had a late breakfast sitting comfortably on the floor.

The picture showed Poosh’s founder’s younger dinner with Mickey Mouse pancakes and added a heart-shaped emoji.

Kourtney later shared the unfortunate results of the breakfast ashore when she posted a photo of an accidental spill.

He took a picture of his syrup-stained white carpet.

Her caption read: “syrup on the carpet” followed by several crying emojis, suggesting that she was upset by the accident.

The Los Angeles native also gave fans a look at the outside of her Calabasas’ home when she shared a photo of Penelope and Reign riding outside on a mini-ATV.

Kourtney captured its brick and stone construction covered in lush greenery.

LIVING IN LUXURY

Alabama TV personality Barker’s stepdaughter, who she now shares with her husband Travis Barker, also shared a look inside the house.

Alabama took fans to the couple’s luxurious dining room.

The teenager posted a video of her walking into the room with a giant table that could easily seat ten people.

The table decor followed a simple black and white pattern with a variety of plates sitting in the center.

We heard Alabama say, “He’s so cute!”

GIRL HEAD

Kourtney also recently shared a snapshot of the office at her California mansion.

Front and center was a huge oval desk with a gorgeous green stained glass desk.

Kourtney’s desk contained everything you would need for a day’s work, including a laptop, phone, and stationery.

Behind the desk was a huge leather chair, and there was another chair for Kourtney’s guests on the opposite side.

On the walls he hung a series of black and white photographs, including a silhouette of Batman.

Beside a minimalist electric fireplace, Kourtney held a shelf of designer clothes.

He sported the dark wood floorboards of his Italian-style home, while the walls were painted a neutral off-white.

5

5