Kourtney Kardashian wears bra-less white t-shirt for NSFW photo and shows stomach as fans suspect she is pregnant

KOURTNEY Kardashian ditched her bra for a sexy mirror selfie amid heavy speculation that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Eagle-eyed fans predicted a baby on the way after spotting a number of clues on social media.

But Kourtney, 43, has apparently quashed speculation with a new photo shared on her Instagram Stories.

The reality star posed in a tiny white crop top and low-rise jeans with fully glam makeup and tousled hair.

The TV personality flaunted a flat stomach in the photo and went bra-less allowing fans to see directly through her shirt.

KOURTNEY’S CLUES

Kourtney’s post seemed to put an end to all speculation that she might be welcoming a baby with her husband Travis Barker, 46.

But some fans aren’t convinced, and over the weekend some believe the Hulu star left another tip.

MOM’S DIET?

The Californian observed what she eats, with a completely vegan diet.

The mother of three shared a post on her Poosh website about some of the vegan places she and her husband Travis Barker frequent.

Fans were quick to note that Travis re-posted an Instagram photo of vegan sushi that Kourtney mentioned in her post.

Pregnant women are advised not to eat raw fish in sushi, however, vegan sushi typically consists of a mixture of vegetables and starch.

Kourtney has gone meatless and often posts lifestyle posts.

Pregnant women are also advised to limit their caffeine intake.

The Kardashians star recently shared an article from her magazine on how to get more energy without caffeine.

She also shared a link to her story on her Instagram, including a photo of two cups of decaf coffee.

HIDDEN BELLY

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has dropped many more clues in the past few days, including sharing various photos of herself covering a potential baby bump.

Kourtney posted a series of snaps that covered her stomach with an oversized blazer.

Since her last photo shoot, The Kardashians star has sat on two vintage leather trunks.

She seemed to be wearing only the black and gray coat that hid her stomach.

Fans moved on to the comments section and claimed the Poosh founder was hiding a baby bump with the oversized blazer.

One fan said: “Ms. Barker, I love the fit. What are you hiding? “

Another suggested: “The chief lady is pregnant.”

Days earlier, the mother of three ditched the oversized clothes but still positioned herself to cover some parts of her body in new photos.

Kourtney posted on Instagram two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a large slit.

During the shot she crossed her legs, making sure to cover her stomach and any possible bumps.

The TV star also put her big sleeves in front of her stomach, further hiding it.

A fan on Reddit said: “Look how she sits. Are you trying to hide a bump? “

BIG FAMILY

Kourtney already has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Kingdom, seven.

Although the spouses have no children together, Travis has two children with his ex, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

