Kourtney Kardashian shows REAL skin and curves in an unedited makeup-free photo as she poses in a leopard-print swimsuit

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her true skin texture and curvy physique in a sexy leopard swimsuit.

The 43-year-old took her Instagram Stories to post the sexy shot.

On Monday, Kourtney shared a photo of her posing in the full dress, showing off her toned legs and arms.

She stood with her hands behind her head for the full body shot, holding onto her short wet brown curls.

Kourtney appeared bare-faced for the photo and refrained from using her usual filters and edits.

The snap included a link to a blog post on her lifestyle site, Poosh, titled Pilates Arm Home Workouts.

The post isn’t the first time Kourtney has shown her natural skin online in the past few weeks.

A few weeks earlier, Poosh’s founder posed for a photo relaxing by the pool at her $ 9 million mansion.

She sported no makeup and a forest green bikini while showing off her true self.

Days later, she ditched her usual glam for another swimsuit selfie while reclining in a lounge chair.

THE! the star wore a tiny bikini that teased the sides of her breasts.

He again promoted an article on his website about “clean self tanners”, explaining how to get “the power of a nice tanned glow.”

BABY VOICES

Kourtney has been showing more skin lately on social media as fans speculate that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Rumors have been circulating for months that Kourtney is expecting her husband, Travis Barker’s baby, who only got worse after their elaborate wedding in Portofino, Italy, in May.

The couple were also open about their desire to conceive a baby together in the latest season of the family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

They also detailed the bizarre methods they went through to boost her fertility, such as eating hard-boiled quail eggs and undergoing an intense full-body cleansing.

Eagle-eyed fans have been keeping an eye on Kourtney’s social media platforms for clues that a baby may be on the way.

KOURT’S CLUES

Her followers grew wide-eyed over the weekend after sharing a Poosh article on how to get more energy without caffeine.

She also shared a link to her story on her Instagram, including a photo of two cups of decaf coffee.

Too much caffeine is a known no-no during pregnancy, and many fans have wondered if the story had any personal meaning.

After her post about a caffeine-free lifestyle, Kourtney shared a series of snaps that covered her stomach with an oversized blazer.

OTHER SUGGESTIONS

Since her recent photo shoot, the Hulu star has sat on two vintage leather trunks.

She seemed to be wearing only the black and gray blazer, which hid her stomach.

Kourtney teased her long bare legs as she stretched and bent her feet.

She pulled her hair back except for two curls in front of her face.

Fans skipped over to the comments section and claimed the model was trying to hide her baby bump with the seemingly oversized blazer.

One fan said: “Ms. Barker, I love the fit. What are you hiding? “

Another suggested: “The chief lady is pregnant.”

Kourtney is already a mother of three with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Kingdom, seven.

Travis, 46, is also the father of two teenagers, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

