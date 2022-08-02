Kourtney Kardashian is riding Megan Fox on the toilet during the Skims photo shoot

Ads

Next: OnlyFans?

Megan Fox took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of NSFW photos from her Kourtney Kardashian Skims photo shoot.

“My skims’ BTS tour with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans? ” the actress, 36, captioned the sultry post.

Fox jokingly asked her followers if she and Kardashian should start an OnlyFans.Instagram / meganfox

One of the photos, taken by famed hair guru Andrew Fitzsimons, showed Kardashian, 43, riding Fox on a toilet.

Pop-punk’s best friends were both clad in skimpy black lingerie and sticking their tongues out for the cheeky photo.

“We are so cute 🖤,” Kardashian commented.

The duo stripped in their underwear for the campaign shoot last September. Instagram / meganfox

Within minutes, others moved to the comments section to rate the new post.

“You should just go out together,” wrote one person, referring to the close bond Fox and Kardashian have formed since pairing with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively.

“Don’t threaten us to have fun,” added another.

Both Fox and Kardashian are thrilled to be working together on the shoot. Getty Images

Fox’s new IG comes nearly a year after she and Kardashian teamed up – and even posed topless – to star in Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign in September 2021.

“I love that Skims really understand what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox said in a press release at the time.

“I really enjoyed participating in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

Poosh’s founder reposted Fox’s photos in her Instagram Stories on Monday.

As previously reported by Page Six, Kardashian and Barker, 46, began dating in October 2020 after years of close friends and neighbors.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kardashian a year later. The lovebirds first said “I do” in Las Vegas in April, but didn’t get married legally until May in Santa Barbara.

Kardashian and Travis Barker have formed a close bond with Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.Getty Images

They then held a third wedding – in front of their famous family and friends – in Portofino, Italy on May 22.

Meanwhile, Fox and MGK, 32, met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and began dating two months later.

The “Emo Girl” actress and rocker got engaged in January. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Rocker “Bloody Valentine” then proposed to Fox at Puerto Rico’s Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in January.

Since then the two have not been able to stop posting their own PDA-filled photos.

Ads