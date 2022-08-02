Koundé turns to Denzel Washington to explain his situation

Jules Koundé He shared a motivational message in full debate about his future. Even though he Chelsea It was already seen with the signing of the French central defender, from Barça they still did not give up on the Sevilla central defender, who gave his word to the Barça leaders that he wanted to play at the Camp Nou. Koundéthrough his Instagram account, shared a video in which he appears Denzel Washington transmitting a motivational message, a gesture that would explain the position of the center-back after having endured the pressure to which he has been subjected by the Chelsea. “Dreams without goals are just dreams. And, ultimately, they feed disappointment. Along the way, to achieve your dreams, you must apply discipline, but more importantly, perseverance because without commitment, you will never start, but without perseverance, you will never finish”, explains the North American actor in the video shared by the center of the Seville.

Looking forward from Lagos

Waiting for there to be movements in the next few hours, Koundé continue to focus on Seville in the Portuguese population of lakes. In fact, despite the fact that he was initially called off by the club, the defender wanted to join in the preseason work with his teammates, after having already missed the tour of Korea after recovering from the operation he underwent last June in The Angels (USA) to solve your pubalgia problems.

