Kim Kardashian winks at Kanye West on Instagram

We don’t know where things stand between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but it seems they’re not going as bad as we thought. The ex-husband of the businesswoman was very toxic when it came to facing her divorce, but it seems that she is willing to forget all this and keep her good memories. At least, we think so after seeing her latest Instagram post.

The photos we are referring to show Kim taking a dip in the sea. Interestingly, on top of the bikini she wears a shirt, and this has given a lot to talk about in the comments. said garment It has the words ‘The Incredibles’ written on it. referring to the animated film. And you will ask yourself: what does this have to do with Kanye West? Well, the truth is that quite a lot, and now you will understand why.

If you were a faithful follower of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, you will have immediately noticed the reference to Kanye. In 2019, the rapper appeared in an episode of the family show, and in his speech he alluded to the aforementioned film, comparing the characters with their family.

“This is my first time doing this. I’m not really trying to do good. This interview is for the movie ‘The Incredibles.’ It all starts with the interviews. Superheroes are giving interviews.” And she added: “The wife has a great butt, and I just see that our life becomes more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until finally we can fly”. Yes, we also think that these statements are quite rare…

Several users noticed the reference and did so in the comments section. “Is this a message to Kanye?” one fan asks, while another writes, “Kanye loved ‘The Incredibles’.” Not a single one escapes them!

Anyway, it seems that finally Kim did fly and left her life with Kanye behind to start a new one with Pete Davidson, with whom she seems to be delighted.

