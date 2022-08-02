Kim Kardashian boasts the gift that Ariana Grande, ex-fiancée of Pete Davidson, sent her

kim kardashianwho is currently in a relationship with Peter Davidsonshowed on his Instagram account that he received a gift from the ex-fiancée of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian, the singer Ariana Grande.

Recently, the interpreter of ‘7 rings’ launched her new beauty collection, REM Beauty, so she was kind enough to send a kit of all her products to the founder of SKIMS, who was quick to show the gift in her stories with a Photography.

Beyond the fact that both are now connected due to the relationship that each one maintains with Davidson, their closeness has always been more than cordial.

According to People magazine, Kim and Ariana They have been friends for many years., specifically from when the singer made an appearance on the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ in 2019, after Kris Jenner had a cameo in her ‘Thank U, Next’ video. Kardashian, 41, also visited Grande backstage at a concert in 2017 with her daughter North West.

The 28-year-old singer was first romantically linked to Davidson, also 28, in May 2018 after they attended that year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony together. They announced their engagement the following month, before canceling it in October.

Now, Ariana is married to the real estate agent Dalton Gomezwith whom he began dating in January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For their part, Pete and Kim began their relationship last October, after starring in a sketch on ‘SNL’, in which they kissed. A few days ago they made their relationship official when the socialite shared a couple of images on Instagram in which they appear together. Also, both have talked about how they feel together in different interviews. While Pete has referred to Kim as his “girlfriend”, she has announced that she will show what her relationship with the comedian is like in her new reality show, ‘The Kardashians’.

