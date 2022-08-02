Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson debuted as a couple on a red carpet

Here are the first official images of Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson!

The 41-year-old star and the 28-year-old comedian debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Correspondents “Association Dinner at the White House, or the traditional dinner dedicated to journalists who follow the president of the United States. The same head of state and government Joe Biden attended the event, together with the secretary of state Anthony Blinken.

The Correspondents’ Association Dinner was hosted by Trevor Noah and other celebrities such as Martha Stewart, Brooke Shields, Sophia Bush, Drew Barrymore, Evan Spiegel & Miranda Kerr, Caitlyn Jenner, Fran Descher.

For the occasion, Kim Kardashian chose a silver-colored dress with a high neck and sleeveless Balenciaga Couturecombined with designer jewels Lorraine Schwartz. Pete Davidson wore a suit of Pradawith shoes Vans and always Prada sunglasses.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian – getty images

But what were they doing at the Correspondents’ Association Dinner?

They were invited as guests of ABC News, as reported AND! News. So they sat down at the ABC table, along with the chief correspondent from Washington Jonathan Karl. The channel is controlled by Disney, which owns most of the shares in Hulu, on which it airs in streaming in the US the reality show The Kardashians.

The spark between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be triggered in October 2021, when she had led the Saturday Night Live participating in a sketch with the comedian that you can review above.

Kim made the report Instagram Official last March.

