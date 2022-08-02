Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner prevent TikTok from ‘conquering’ Instagram | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The sisters demonstrated their influence on the internet by reverting changes to the app.

After becoming one of the biggest celebrities on the entire internet, it makes sense that the opinion of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner be taken into account when it comes to the operation of some of your favorite social networks.

It’s no secret to anyone that Kylie and Kim are addicted to staying in touch with their fans online, and while they’ve tried sharing content for new platforms like tiktok, there is no doubt that the influencers and businesswomen sisters are the true queens of Instagrambecause they love this app.

An example of this was his participation in a campaign that asked to prevent the arrival of TikTok on Instagram, this after the app confirmed changes in the operation of its interface, imitating more and more the tiktok style, prioritizing video clips. and passing the post with photographs to the background.

This change did not leave the Kardashian-Jenners happy, so they joined a campaign called “Make Instagram Instagram again: we just want to see cute pictures of our friends”asking to stop the algorithms that increasingly suggest more and more “reels”promoting the “Remix” tool, to bring at the beginning a random content of videos similar to the user’s tastes.

Regarding Kim and Kylie’s disagreement about these changes, Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, responded to the influencer sisters: “I’m glad we take risks. If we didn’t fail from time to time, it would mean we didn’t think big or bold enough.”

The reality is that not only the Kardashians were dissatisfied with the changes, but there were thousands of users who joined the request to leave Instagram in the format that everyone already knew before: “For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data is not good.So I think we should take a big step back.s, regroup and figure out how we want to move forward.”