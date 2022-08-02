Khloe Kardashian suggests leaked news to Kris Jenner about using Taylor Swift’s private jet to “take off the heat” Kylie Jenner

KHLOE Kardashian hinted that Kris Jenner leaked the news of using Taylor Swift’s private jet to relieve her sister Kylie’s heat.

Taylor Swift, 32, found herself a victim of fan backlash on Friday when she was named the celebrity with the worst carbon footprint of private jets.

Using the information provided by Celebrity jet On the Twitter page, data analytics agency Yard revealed that Taylor is currently the celebrity with the worst carbon footprint of private jets.

Yard reported that “[Taylor] is this year’s biggest celebrity CO2e polluter so far. Accumulating a total of 170 flights since January.

They continued: “Taylor’s jet accumulated a good 22,923 minutes in the air” equal to “15.9 days”.

The report stated that “Taylor’s jet has an average flight time of only 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight.”

“His total flight emissions for the year amount to 8,293.54 tons or 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions.”

A Taylor Swift Twitter fan page shared an Instagram post of a meme referencing the pop singer’s private jet use that was enjoyed by 38-year-old Khloe Kardashian.

The meme depicts a smug Kris Jenner, 66, appearing very hidden with sunglasses over her eyes.

The text above the photo reads: “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

Swifties, Taylor’s fans, rushed to the comment section of the post to discuss the theory that Kris was the source of the leak.

One person commented, “Lmao would definitely be a Kris Jenner thing [to do]. “

Another fan wrote: “Kris did it to forget about Kylie’s private jet.”

A third commentator agreed, writing “they probably leaked it themselves to try [to] make them look better after Kylie got that warmth for the 5 minute flight. “

While a fourth person stated: “[Khloe] I liked it because Kris behind the story didn’t get enough attention from the sprinters in the beginning. ”

They continued, sounding more and more paranoid: “Remember: everything they do is calculated to distract you or attract attention.”

The Yard report placed Kim Kardashian, 41, at seven on the list of carbon offenders and Kylie’s rapper boyfriend and baby dad Travis Scott, 31, at ten.

CLIMATE CRIMINALS

Fans recently criticized Kylie Jenner, 24, as disgusting after the star took a 17-minute flight on her $ 72.8 million private jet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took a private flight from Camarillo, California to Van Nuys, California.

The distance from Camarillo to Van Nuys Airport is approximately 40 miles by car with an estimated travel time of 45 minutes.

As reported by the Twitter account @CelebjetsThe Hulu star cut 45 minutes of jogging to 17 minutes by taking his $ 72.8 million Global Express jet instead.

Fans were up in arms over the blatant waste of fuel and resources with a fan accusing the Los Angeles native of being a “climate criminal” and insisting that these types of flights were not allowed.

Another person tweeted that “the worst thing is that Van Nuys is 16 miles from Calabasas, where he lives.”

They added: “She went 26 miles in the opposite direction to catch a flight.”

A popular Reddit page dedicated to Kardashian re-shared the flight path, subtitled the post “Delusional”.

Fans rushed to the comment thread to discuss Kylie’s 17-minute trip.

One fan commented: “It’s beyond disgusting and awful !!!!”, with another fan agreeing: “It’s so disgusting.”

Another Redditor wrote: “UGH BARF IS SO SPOTLESS.”

While a third person joked: “Just to be ignored by Travis during the whole trip, let’s be realistic.”

‘MY OR YOUR’

Kylie shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend Travis posing outside a private airplane hangar.

Kylie and Travis share a daughter, Stormi, four, and a son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

The couple appeared to be kissing in the photo as they stood in front of two private jets and a Mercedes Maybach.

Kylie Cosmetics founder titled the Instagram post: “Do you want to get mine or yours?”

Fans had a field day in the comments, criticizing the star for flaunting her wealth.

One commenter joked: “This post just called me poor.”

“Global warming who?” a third commentator joked.

Someone else joked: “Why do you have to flex like this? #poorlivesmatter “.

A fourth critical comment read: “[Whose] airplane we should pollute the earth [with] today?”

