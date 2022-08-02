Khloe Kardashian shows off her toned abs in a sexy Jean bikini: ‘Denim Swim’

Ads

Khloe Kardashian. Larry Marano / Shutterstock

Who knew a denim bikini could be this good? Khloé Kardashian has just convinced Us jean can work for swimwear after modeling a new design from her own label Good American.

“Denim Swim @GoodAmerican,” the 38-year-old reality star captioned an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, Aug. 2, which showed her sporting her sexy look in the mirror.

First, Kardashian shared a clip of herself posing in the swimsuit, which features a push-up top and high-waisted pants. The author of Strong Looks Better Naked is seen fiddling with her hair as she offers the camera different angles of her toned body in a bikini. Next, Kardashian shared a selfie that showed off her abs.

Khloe Kardashian. Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

“Maleficent,” wrote Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq in the comments section. Scott Disick commented: “Damn Gina”.

The hot snap comes after the California native shared a series of swimsuit photos from her recent birthday vacation.

“I swear I’m almost done with the vacation photos,” Kardashian captioned a slideshow of herself taking a dip in a cobalt blue two-piece. “My nieces won’t let me live and take my contents,” said former North West Revenge Body alum and Penelope Disick, who shot their famous aunt in a photo.

Kardashian played on his 38th birthday on a dream beach vacation with his family.

“Wheels Up on Kylie Air Kamp KoKo is underway,” the Kardashians star anticipated the trip via Instagram on July 9, sharing footage as she and 4-year-old daughter True posed on her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet before the their travels.

When Hulu’s personality got on the plane, she was greeted with a sweet birthday cake, mimosas and lots of balloons and flower arrangements. The former E! Star was joined on the plane by True – who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson – and his brother Rob Kardashian. Rob’s 5-year-old daughter Dream also made it to the guest list.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance as she and Khloé posted matching bikini photos on July 10th.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Khloé is expecting her second child, a boy, with Thompson, 31, via a gestational courier. The Chicago Bulls player also shares 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and 7-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful for the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing, ”a rep from Khloé told us on July 13. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

