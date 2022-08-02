Kendall Jenner wore a red and white gingham bikini in summer

Towards the middle of summer, Kendall Jenner continues to inspire our desire to enjoy the pleasant weather dressed in a trendy bikini. The Instagram account of the Super model It is the right place to go if we have an upcoming trip and we are looking to broaden the spectrum and wear something different from our usual bets. In recent weeks he has opted for designs in plain tones, however, now he shows us the charm of gingham checks

How to wear a gingham bikini according to Kendall Jenner?

Your most recent hawaii vacation in the company of her boyfriend, Devin BookerY Lauren Perezhave provoked a parade of bikini very different from each other to try something different this summer. In heavenly settings and in selfie in front of the mirror, the American businesswoman, Kendall Jennerhas highlighted her silhouette with swimsuits that show your elegant and timeless style. This is demonstrated by minimalist designs with spaghetti straps and floral prints, however, it leaves room for less expected alternatives.

We refer to vintage high waist bikini that he revealed at first through a video on social networks, which was to match a top with thick straps and under a dress with a psychedelic print, signed by Jean Paul Gaultier for Spring-Summer 2000. Later he showed us a bet with red and white gingham check of Fruity Bootya London brand for which he has shown his preference in the past.

In the first photograph she appears seated, however, in a second shot she shows a detailed shot of the model Zoe Bikini. The retro-tinted bikini top It goes with rings in the cups and decorated with two white plastic hearts on the straps. One of them is replicated on one of the sides of the high rise panties, a flattering silhouette for all because it helps us to visually lengthen our figure. Although this model quickly sold out when it was identified, the brand offers another alternative in sky blue.