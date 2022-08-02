Kendall Jenner confirms her reconciliation with Devin Booker – NV News

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently enjoyed a fun-filled outdoor adventure together, proving they’re on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared on her Instagram Stories a clip of Devin throwing an ax while the two of them were in a wooded area. As for more evidence of his good timing? She also shared a video of her ziplining during her quick getaway.

The model’s recent post comes just a few weeks after she also enjoyed a tropical trip, during which she shared sunny snaps on her Instagram. And just shortly after her initial posts, Devin himself posted some photos of a similar nature, leading fans to believe he was on that same vacation, too.

However, the couple’s recent reunions aren’t too surprising, considering the outings come just weeks after a source told E! News that the two were rekindling their romance after requesting a quick break from their two-year relationship in late June.

“She and Devin are completely back together,” the source told him in mid-July. “They worked out their issues and decided they want to move on and be together.”

Although the two went through a “hard time” earlier this summer, leading to their breakup, it turned out not to be the end of the road for the couple, but just a bump in the road.

“They’ve moved on and are doing great,” the source added. “They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date at her friend Lauren’s wedding in Napa.”

