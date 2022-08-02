‘Keep breathing’, the distressing miniseries that sweeps Netflix

Movie buffs and series buffs: we have to keep in mind the name of Melissa Barrera. Let’s take a look back at his recent work. She was part of the cast of the film ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ (2021), a film version of the musical of the same name by Lin Manuel Miranda. He later played Sam Carpenter, one of the characters in ‘Scream’ (2021), the ‘reboot’ of the horror classic with Neve Campbell.

And now it’s the absolute protagonist of ‘Keep breathing’, a miniseries of six episodes of half an hour each on Netflix which premiered on Thursday, July 28 on the platform and has become one of the most watched fictions of the moment. In Spain, in fact, it is the most watched series, only surpassed by the Spanish ‘Alba’.

If someone wonders if Melissa Barrera passes the challenge of being alone on the screen for 80% of the footage of ‘Keep breathing’, the answer is ‘yes’. Another thing is that the series gets something more than a scraped approval, something for which it stays just, just. On IMDb it gets a 5.2 score and the most demanding Rotten Tomatoes gives it 43%. Let’s see why.

‘keep breathing’ is a series of suspense and survival executive produced by showrunners and screenwriters Brendan Gall and Martin Gero (‘Blindspot’, ‘The Lovebirds’) and Maggie Kiley (‘Dr. Death’, ‘Dirty John’).

barrier gives life to Olivia Rivera, a young lawyer from New York, He is at the airport waiting for his plane to Inuvik (a town in Canada’s Northwest Territories), which is behind schedule. Olivia has a lot of urgency because they are waiting for her there, so sign up to travel on a private plane with Sam (Austin Stowell), who claims to be a photographer for National Geographic, and his pilot.

RICHARD HUBBS/NETFLIX

On the flight, Olivia gets distracted thinking about her mother’s (Florencia Lozano) relationship with Danny (Jeff Wilbusch), a co-worker. But suddenly the plane begins to descend in a vertiginous way and ends up crashing in a lake on the Canadian border. The pilot is killed, but Liv manages to get out and drag Sam, who cannot swim, to shore.

However, Sam is seriously injured; so the protagonist tries to ask for help with both of their mobiles. She is unsuccessful but the worst news is yet to come. Sam, dying, confesses that he is not a photographer and that the flight plan was never registered (come on, they were traveling illegally). It’s time to recognize the situation: Liv is alone, in the middle of nowhere, and no one knows where she is.

‘Keep breathing’, which will undoubtedly remind us of Tom Hanks’ ‘Castaway’, is a series whose axis is the protagonist, so its success or failure depends on her. And we have to say that those responsible could not have found a better person than Melissa Barrera to carry the weight in a series like this. Dynamic, tough, with a survivor’s spirit. Impressive, really.

Netflix

Barrera has to assume an enormous acting task, relating to inanimate objects to give the idea of ​​being a person who, despite being a New York lawyer, has to reinvent herself to survive, making her ingenuity help her in the most difficult situations.

Little by little we will see how the rest of the characters fit into the plot: her mother, her partner, Sam (where was she going if she wasn’t a National Geographic photographer?)… Because in Liv’s mind many ghosts and concerns begin to emerge that have to be threaded together.

In any case, the brevity of each episode is quite refreshing (also take a look at the landscapes of British Columbia where the series was filmed; that is indeed refreshing with the temperatures we have) after we have supported seen the last chapters of ‘Stranger Things’, two hours long. THANK YOU.

