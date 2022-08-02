Keanu Reeves will be the protagonist of the series and movie of “BRZRKR”, his own comic

Keanu Reeves brings his own BRZRKR comic to Netflix

Netflix announced in March the hiring of Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) to star in a movie with live actors and an animated series based on the comic “BRZRKR”, a bestseller about an immortal warrior dreamed up by the actor himself. Reeves’ contract with the streaming platform contemplates the realization of these two exclusive products of the platform and having the same actor in them.

Confirmation came in san diego comic con of this year. The actor who stars in the also successful film saga John Wick he showed up at the convention to elaborate on this deal and joke about his character’s resemblance to himself. The bad news is that there will be no news until 2023 and it could be released beyond next year.

Keanu Reeves speaks during a panel about his comic book series, BRZRKR, with moderator Coy Jandreau and co-creator Matt Kindt (right) at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US, July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan

“BRZRKR” is a series of twelve comics created by the protagonist of The Matrix. The first edition was launched on March 3 and more than 615,000 copies have already been sold, the best launch of the BOOM! in thirty years and the second best-selling comic of the decade behind “Star Wars” #1. In Latin America it is available through Editorial Planeta and they are almost on a par with the US edition: #4 was just released in the region.

The plot follows an immortal warrior, with the appearance of Reeves, who, at 80,000 years old and after fighting on different fronts for centuries, joins the US Government to take on the most dangerous missions in exchange for a price: understanding the reason for his immortality and know how to put an end to it.

This bet of Netflix it makes perfect sense to what it is doing with its products and the commitment to stories of the ninth art. This week will launch the adaptation of The Sandman in series format and last year he premiered the feature film The Old Guard which starred Charlize Theron. Not to mention his most profitable comic adaptation to date: The Umbrella Academy.

“BRZRKR” was created by himself Reeves along with Matt Kindt, Ron Garney and Bill Crabtree and had a great success from its first issue, something that Netflix welcomed. Both the live-action movie and the animated series will feature Keanu Reeves in front of the camera and microphone as well as the producer.

With your own confirmation Keanu Reeves at San Diego Comic-Con, it only remains to wait for more news in 2023. The series and the film will arrive at Netflix.

