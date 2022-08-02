Katy Perry wore classic white loafers with blue pants

Katy Perry She is known for resorting to glamorous combinations that play on her sense of humor. She demonstrates it both on stage and on the red carpet, also impacting the street style and social networks with ease and rebellion. Risky necklines and imposing openings are often recurrent in their combinations, as well as garments with metallic finishes, in latex either with beads.

American singer, Katy Perry, is a total authority on fashion at the time of print your personal stamp to every outfit she wears, even with the most everyday ones. She is extremely versatile in terms of what she wears, which is why her wardrobe naturally coexists with flat shoes, wedge-heeled sandals, minimalist strappy heels, imposing high boots and, also, the loafers that elegant women choose.

How to wear white loafers in the style of Katy Perry?

The 2022 trends point to moccasins in their most classicminimalist and with preppy touches, just like the ones worn Katy Perry. The firework performer He wore white shoes with white leather, part of the most recent launch of his footwear collection. The fun touch that prints on the Geli model is the blue sole.

Although they are also available in black, gold and silver, only this one has a colorful sole. According to celebrityis a way to print that ‘pop’ finish to the look, as he wrote next to the publication on Instagram. She wore them with matching pants and a blue jacket with a shiny finish. Underneath she wears a floral print top. combed her hair with two high buns, emphasizing the aesthetic of the 2000s with two loose strands on each side and a line in the middle.

The traditional look of loafers has diversified to bring different things to our combinations. The elegance remains there as a first impression, but there are also them with large buckles, voluminous platforms or with embedded details. The best dressed they use them in street style both with straight jeans and sports leggings and tailoring, playing with their shapes in combinations totally unthinkable in the past.