Katy Perry throws slices of pizza on fans, social media riot: “Shameful, people are dying of hunger”
He probably thought he was doing something fun. In short, a joker. But not everyone thinks so. In the past few hours Katy Perry, she was a guest in a club in Las Vegas shot by those present as he threw slices of pizza at the crowd. From behind the DJ console, the singer took several slices of pizza and literally threw them to the fans, who also worked hard to catch them.
The gesture of Katy Perry was appreciated by someone, but on social media many comments go in the opposite direction. As it is easy to imagine, the fact of the singer is contested having wasted food in this way, in a historical period, among other things, not exactly among the happiest and most prosperous that humanity has known. “It’s fruit-flavored” someone writes, “Really shameful”Comments another,“ People are dying of hunger ”. Las Vegas is the city of sin, but this time Perry seems to have made it really big.
