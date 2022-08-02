Katy Perry, the video where she throws slices of pizza in Las Vegas

Katy Perry she never hid her great passion for food, showing up at a 2014 party dressed as a slice of Pizza and then paraded on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2019 with a delicious-looking burger-dress. Also not to be forgotten is the packaging chosen for the publication of the DVD A Prismatic World Tour Live and made in the “pizza carton” style.

A love, this, that brought the singer of “Roar“(Companion of Orlando Bloom) to be chosen by the home delivery giant Just Eat Uk as its new testimonial. A more than apt choice, especially given that in the last few hours Perry has become the protagonist on social networks thanks to a video Now viral that immortalizes her in a club of Las Vegas (in whose resort the artist had performed in concert shortly before) intent on throwing some slices of pizza to the crowd below.

“My only goal in life is for Katy Perry to throw pizza at me,” a fan of the singer commented on Twitter.Firework“Definitely amused by the images.

“I didn’t know I needed Katy Perry to throw me pizza, but now it’s on my to-do list,” replied a second, entranced by the irreverence of BFF’s pop star. Taylor Swift.

In front of those images, however, not everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves and for many who have said in favor of Katy’s gesture, as many have lashed out at her. “Why would anyone want to catch a floppy piece of pizza dripping with cheese?” such a historic moment, throwing food is a truly disrespectful gesture “are just some of the many messages of disapproval that accompany the video of Katy Perry with pizzatoday the protagonist of the social feeds of all of us.

