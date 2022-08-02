Katy Perry auctions her most extravagant dresses

Katy Perry She is still very active for her music, but lately, she has been active for her clothes, of course! We already know that the singer loves dressing up in the most varied outfits, or don’t you remember Katy dressed up as cheetah or hamburger? Well, thanks to her extravagance and solidarity, the singer wanted to join the prestigious chef José Andrés for a good cause.

The cook has a non-governmental non-profit organization, World Central Kitchenwhich helps provide food to people in crisis due to natural disasters and the singer wanted to join with a very original proposal.

Since Katy Perry has entered the equation, the singer has begun to auction her dresses, which you already know that her outfits are well known, and will donate the proceeds to World Central Kitchen. Specifically, the clothes that the singer is auctioning are the ones she has used in the new advertisements for a food delivery brand. The truth is that her wardrobe, in general, gives a lot of play and that is that Katy Perry she appears dressed in a lettuce-shaped bra or an ice coat.

The organization won the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord last year and is currently focusing its efforts on helping Ukraine, but has also focused its efforts on Afghanistan, especially after the earthquake they suffered on the 24th.