Kate Moss has bad memories of working with Mark Wahlberg

Moss was called to the witness stand (practically, no less) after Heard claimed she heard a rumor that Depp had pushed his then-girlfriend down a flight of stairs.

Moss was quick to set the record straight when he told the jury (via The Hollywood Reporter), “When I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me.” and it hurt a lot. He ran back to help me, took me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Related news

In June, Moss attended one of Depp’s concerts in London, according to Newsweek, while also giving fans hope that the ridiculously handsome exes would get back together, but that never happened.

And while Moss recently explained that she wanted to tell “the truth about Johnny,” in an interview with BBC Radio 4, there was another famous A-lister who was also in the model’s life during the height of her fame in the early ’90s. : Mark Wahlberg. But what he has to say about Wahlberg differs greatly from what he has to say about Depp.

Kate Moss was ‘scared’ of Mark Wahlberg

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs,” Kate Moss said she couldn’t help but feel a little scared when she met Mark Wahlberg for a Calvin Klein photo shoot in 1992.

The British-born model was about 18 years old. She was older at the time and she admitted that she felt intimidated, if not also vulnerable, with Wahlberg and her entourage. To make things even more awkward, she had to sit on her lap topless. When asked about it, Moss said (via Us Weekly), “Not great memories. He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage.

I was just this model.” When Moss was asked if she felt objectified during filming, she replied, “Yeah, completely. And vulnerable and scared… I think they played on my vulnerability. She was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.”

If that wasn’t enough, Moss told Vanity Fair in 2012 that the entire photo shoot gave him a nervous breakdown and that Wahlberg was “so stupid.” While speaking to The Guardian about the matter, Wahlberg certainly didn’t deny it. He said: “I think he was probably a little rough around the edges. He was just doing my thing. He wasn’t very… mundane, let’s just say that.” Well, at least both Wahlberg and Moss were on the same page about it.