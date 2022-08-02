Karen Yapoort says she gave Karol G the tricks for her look

With the humor that characterizes her, the communicator Karen Yapoort assures that he was the architect for the change of look of the Colombian singer Carol G.

Jokingly or seriously, she assures that it was during their meeting after her show at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater where she spoke to the Colombian about this style that she premiered this week.

“She gave her Rojo Yapoort. Thinking when I saw my friend @karolg at her concert in Chavón, I told her masmiiiiii (SIC) come here I’m going to give you the tricks. Dismount and Blue and mount the powers; never Inroja always red ” , Edwin Encarnación’s wife wrote next to a clip where she is seen in the hands of her stylist conditioning her characteristic red hair.

After speculation on entertainment pages, the Colombian singer finally showed her change of look. She now has red hair and claims to be “in love” with how she currently looks.

“This is officially my first video with red hair and I’m very happy,” said the singer through the video she shared on her Instagram account.

The interpreter of “Tusa” stated that she changed her hair color 15 days ago and that she was anxious to show it to everyone.

Despite being a risky color, there are many celebrities who have opted for red to wear a look different in their manes. Red is a tone that expresses passion, mystery, empowerment and a lot of vitality. Rosalía, Natti Natasha and Cardi B are some of the celebrities who, like Karol, opted for this peculiar hair color.