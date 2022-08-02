Kardashian fans slam Kourtney after Khloe shared a photo of an “awkward” and “creepy” product from the star’s lifestyle brand

KARDASHIAN fans are criticizing Kourtney for an NSFW product in her Poosh line, which she gave to sister Khloe.

The reality star has pushed boundaries in recent times.

On Sunday, Khloe, 38, gave fans a look at a “creepy” gift from her sister Kourtney.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took her Instagram Story to share a photo of a candle created by her older sister Poosh’s brand in collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand.

The label, visible in his Instagram Story, reads: “This smells like my pooshy.”

The cheeky title is a nod to Gwyneth’s controversial vaginal candles and Kourtney’s brand name, Poosh.

The Shallow Hal star threw a candle he called “This Smells Like My Vagina” in 2020, which flew off the shelves.

The This Smells Like My Vagina candle is described as “fun, gorgeous, sexy and wonderfully unexpected”.

Gwyneth even gave fans an explanation of how the candle was created, in the product description.

Goop’s website explains: “This candle started out as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP – the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted,” Uhhh… this smell like vagina “- but it has evolved. in a fun, wonderful, sexy and wonderfully unexpected scent.

“(It turned out to be perfect as a candle: we took a test at an In goop Health and it sold out within hours.)

“It is a blend of geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damascus rose and ambrette seeds that brings us back to fantasy, seduction and sophisticated warmth”.

Kourtney had already anticipated the collaboration and the title during an episode of The Kardashians.

They confirmed they were collaborating on an Instagram video, subtitled the clip: “The collaboration we all need.”

In the video, she and Gwyneth waved to the camera before bursting out laughing.

He posted the video on June 1, teasing the candle’s release a few days later.

THE FANS REAGON

Their followers raved about the collaboration, with one writing “AHHHH SO EXCITED!” while another added: “Two powerful women working together, we like to see it”.

Their new joint venture comes just days after Gwyneth closed the rivalry allegations between her and Kourtney.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked the Iron Man star: “Are you upset that Poosh copied you?”

Gwyneth replied: “This idea that women have to compete is a legacy of patriarchy ***.

“There is room for EVERY woman to make her dreams come true. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from.

“Now I am so happy when I see new wellness business that there is a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person.”

Gwyneth also shared her appreciation for Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker, adding: “and #KRAVISFOREVER too”.

The candle is just the latest in a series of NSFW moves that Kourtney has been making in recent times.

Earlier this year, she faced a backlash for pushing sex toys on social media.

She and her husband Travis Barker have also been criticized for their constant PDA, with fans accusing them of going too far.

The couple are often accused of having a foot fetish, posting sexy shots with the three-footed mom on Instagram.

They are also criticized for being too flashy about their sex life, regularly teasing her in social media snaps.

