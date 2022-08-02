Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Florence leave the fans with their mouths dry

After the concert at the Lucca Summer Festival, he stayed in the region for a few days of relaxation. And he wasn’t alone. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Florence they were intercepted in the streets of the historic center, looking for an ice cream shop from which they bought a simple Italian ice cream.

The couple was seen in the street while, hand in hand, walking with little tranquility and plenty of escort. In fact, Bieber has not given up on having the bodyguards with him, assuming (rightly) that he would surely be recognized while he was in the company of Hailey. And so it was.

The two were literally besieged and followed by fans during their evening walk but left everyone with a dry mouth. They didn’t stop for photos and autographs, not a selfie and a few stolen shots. Security kept everyone at a safe distance and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Florence managed to walk briskly to accomplish the mission of simply enjoying a good homemade ice cream.

Justin Bieber and Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The concert in Italy for Bieber was the first after the interruption of the world tour. The artist was forced to cancel some shows due to illness. On social media he talked about facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.