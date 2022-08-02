Jon Favreau objected to Iron Man dying in Endgame!

The Russo brothers say that Iron Man director Jon Favreau objected to Tony Stark dying in Avengers: Endgame.

Jon Favreau is, along with russo brothersone of the most important agents that have made possible the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, the director was in charge of kick off the iron man trilogy in 2008, despite not having directed the third film, in addition to participating as one of the most beloved characters in the universe: Happy Hogan.

In an interview for Vanity Fair, the directors Joe and Anthony Russo commented on the conclusion Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgamewhere the character manages to get hold of the Infinity stones and return half of the universe that Thanos had eliminated with his click on infinity warsacrificing himself in the process.

In this regard, they commented on how complicated it was to give closure to the character with a dialogue that managed to encompass everything that Tony represented, since the pressure didn’t just come from the fansbut from other creatives who had previously worked with the character and who expected a dignified farewell Tony Stark’s ending was as emotional and epic as it could be, but there was someone who strongly opposed to the idea of ​​saying goodbye Tony Stark: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau didn’t want to say goodbye to Tony

The Russo brothers admitted to receiving a call from Jon Favreauwho after reading the script asked them if they were really going to kill iron man on the tape

Joe Russo He comments that in the call they did their best to eliminate all Favreau’s concern, especially in the face of the decision to end with a character that represented so much to him, and who in turn was one of the most important foundations of the MCU.

“I remember walking to the edge of a stage talking to Favreau, and trying to reassure him that he was like, ‘You can’t do this. People are going to be devastated, they could walk out of the theater and jump into cars”… And we did it anyway.” Joe Russo for Vanity Fair

According to Joe, the duo felt that both Infinity War and Endgame They had closed the redemption arc that Tony Stark needed, also reaching an emotional and hopeful point for the rest of the story after the character’s sacrifice.

What do you think, cinephiles and cinephiles?