Johnny Depp’s lawyers defend that revealing the actor’s erectile dysfunction was “harassment” of Amber Heard

the american daily The New York Post has revealed the discontent that Johnny Depp’s lawyers showed with Amber Heard’s legal team ahead of the Fairfax trial. According to the actor’s lawyers, those of Heard wanted to bring up in the middle of the trial in Fairfax (Virginia) the actor’s alleged erectile dysfunction to explain the interpreter’s behavior towards the actress.

In the news published this week The New York Postsome court documents have been revealed in which Johnny Depp’s lawyers denounced, in a motion filed on March 22, 2022, the intention of the interpreter’s legal team to “lead this trial through a series of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes , including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical history.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court in Fairfax, Virginia STEVE HELBER / AFP

In her defense, Amber Heard included information claiming that Depp was “taking erectile dysfunction medication” and suggested that it could somehow be a motivation for the abuse. These tactics were described by the actor’s lawyers as “nothing more than pure harassment towards Depp”.

However, the interpreter’s lawyers defended themselves in another 965-page motion filed a few days later. In this motion they detailed that they believed it was important for the jury to find out about Depp’s alleged medical condition.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in a file image from 2015. AFP

According to statements published by The New York Post, Amber Heard’s lawyers argued that “although Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction status, such status is absolutely relevant to the sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber.” heard.” This last action refers to one of the accusations that Heard made against her ex-husband.





“Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes it more likely that Mr. Depp will become angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he will resort to the bottle,” says the document that the actress’ lawyers presented in the court of Fairfax and that this week has published The New York Post.

Johnny Depp during a trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia (USA) POOL / EFE

The lawyers wanted to include Depp’s prescription of Cialis, a common treatment for erectile dysfunction, in the lawsuit, according to the filing. Those allegations were finally excluded from the process.





It should be remembered that during the trial, Amber Heard narrated the raw night in which, according to her, Depp threatened to “cut” her face with a bottle and then inserted it inside her during a fight. “I didn’t know if the bottle inside me was broken,” Amber Heard declared on her day as she held back tears. “I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything,” Heard confessed at trial.

The assaults that Amber Heard described in the motion and did not come out in the trial

The court documents it publishes The New York Post they also include previously sealed testimony from Heard given during a deposition, in which she alleged that Depp forced himself on her in a fit of rage when he couldn’t “completely deliver” sexually.

“He couldn’t get an erection and he would get mad at me,” he said. “I call it ‘rage sex’ which Johnny couldn’t fully perform. He would throw me on the bed, he did it multiple times, and force himself on me in a furious way,” Amber Heard explained.

Actress Amber Heard during the trial in Fairfax, Virginia Evelyn Hockstein/AP

Following the Fairfax trial, the jury awarded Depp €10.35 million over allegations that he was defamed by an op-ed in which Heard made allegations of domestic abuse. For her part, the actress was awarded €2 million for her claims that Depp’s lawyer made false and damaging comments about her.