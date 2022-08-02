Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, according to Amber Heard’s lawyers

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 08/02/2022 11:39 a.m.

The amber heard lawyers have argued that JJohnny Depp suffered from erectile dysfunction which could have made it “highly likely” that the actor “would get angry” more easily in the encounters I had with the actress, according to a document presented for one of the most media trials in Hollywood. The papers were delivered to the court on March 28 and ‘Page Six’ has had access to them on August 1.

They revealed that Johnny Depp suffered from erectile dysfunction

“Although Depp would prefer not to disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to the sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle for rape a Amber Heard”, reads the document.

Asked about this last episode in May during the trial, Amber Heard broke down in tears and explained that Depp had raped her with a liquor bottle and had threatened to “slash” her face during an altercation in March 2015.

“I didn’t know if the bottle inside me was broken,” she recalled through tears, adding, “I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything.”

According to these documents, the events occurred in Australia during lto the same fight that left Depp with an amputated fingersomething the actor said happened when Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Asked by Depp’s lawyer about the alleged sexual assault, Heard admitted to not seeking medical assistance.

In addition, these documents reveal that Depp spent time with David Heard and Marilyn Manson drinking, which had to come home more aggressive.

Rejection of the request for annulment of the trial

The information comes to light two weeks after the judge Penney Azcarate of the Circuit Court in Fairfax County, Virginia, reject the request for annulment of the trial that confronted Amber Heard and Johnny Depp that the actress’s legal team presented alleging “inadequate” work by the jury, since the information collected indicated that one of the members made a mistake when filling out a form, indicating that his year of birth was 1945 instead of 1970.

According to court documents provided, the member, 77, received a jury summons, but this man’s son, who has the same name and lives at the same address, responded and went in his place, as reported. The Guardian newspaper.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether the 15th juror actually received a jury summons and whether he was properly vetted by the court for jury duty,” Heard’s attorneys argued at the time. They also argued that the $10.35 million sentence against the actress was “inconsistent and irreconcilable” with the jury’s conclusion that both she and Depp had defamed each other.

Amber Heard loses again in her battle against Johnny Depp: the trial will not be null

“Mr Depp did not present evidence that Mrs Heard did not really believe that she had been mistreated. Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements of actual malice, and the verdict should be overturned,” Heard’s lawyers requested at the time, as reported by Variety.

However, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected the request after reviewing the questionnaire completed by the member of the jury and concluded that he had completed “his date of birth correctly”, as reported by the newspaper ‘Independent’.

“The only evidence before this court is that this juror and all jurors complied with their oaths, the instructions and orders of the court. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury,” he concluded.

the controversial judgment between the two actors concluded on June 1. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damageswhich was eventually reduced to just over 10 million under Virginia’s legal limit, and 2 million to Heard.