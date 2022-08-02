Johnny Depp may suffer from erectile dysfunction, say Amber Heard’s lawyers

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 02.08.2022 14:55:12





Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to give what to talk about despite the fact that their trial ended more than a month ago and which favored the actor. But everything indicates that there are still more details about his legal battle that were unknown, until now, since the media have published documents that were going to be presented in court and among them it is ensured that Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction.

The New York Post published some documents that Amber Heard’s lawyers were going to present and it mentions that apparently Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction and because of this he had strange behaviors with his ex-wife.

In these documents, which were part of the defense of the actress, it was mentioned that Johnny Depp he was on medication for erectile dysfunction and it was suggested that this might be one of the reasons for which the actor allegedly exercised violence against Amber Heard.

“Although Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction status, such status is absolutely relevant to the sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the attorneys argued. actress.

These documents published by The New York Post also contains a testimony that Amber Heard gave in a statement in which he assured that Johnny Depp was angry with her every time she couldn’t “perform completely”.

“He wasn’t able to get an erection and he would get mad at me. I call it ‘furious sex’. She would throw me on the bed, she did it multiple times, and force herself on me in a furious way.”

Within the documents, some messages were also published that Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson exchanged where they talked about the accusations against the actor, in addition the musician said that he was going through the same thing after his former partner Evan Rachel accused him of sexual abuse and psychological violence.

PJG