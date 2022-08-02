Johnny Depp edited photos and audio during the trial: New documents show evidence

When the Depp-Heard case seemed to be over, an international media outlet indicated that it had access to a series of pieces of evidence that both parties handed over to the Virginia jury: Johnny Depp ensured that Amber Heard She had worked as a stripper and escort early in her career, and Heard said her ex-husband had counseled Marilyn Manson to get away with abuse allegations, as well as that Depp and his legal team had edited audio and photos on her behalf. However, none of these claims were taken into account.

“TMZ” reported today that during the six weeks that the ex-partner’s trial lasted, the Fairfax court in Virginia received more evidence than was taken into account. Both Johnny and Amber, and their respective legal teams, had a series of accusations and the evidence to prove them, but they were not taken into account when clarifying which of the parties had the backing of justice, since they had little to to do with the reason for which the lawsuit and counterclaim was being carried out.

Amber Heard and her attorneys delivered a series of messages; They were a conversation between Depp and his friend, the musician Marilyn Manson, in which he asked the actor for help. In the texts, Manson asks Depp for asylum in his house, since he fears being visited by the police in the case of “L”, as he calls the person who accused him of abuse, he also calls her “Amber”. 0.2”. The messages, which supposedly belong to the musicians, show that Johnny does extend his support to the interpreter of “Beautiful people”.

The 36-year-old actress also pointed out that her ex-husband suffered from erectile dysfunction, a fact that could have incited his violent reaction. This condition was directly related to the event that Heard related in one of her trials, where she indicated that Depp had raped her with a bottle.

Audios and photos doctored by Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard

According to the court documents that came to light, on the Depp-Heard case, the actor edited photos and audios in his favor. This was tested by the megadata, capable of detecting if the content was trustworthy or if it went through an editing process. As studied, the audios “indicate that the (audio) recordings were created in September 2015 and then modified in June 2016, and again one day before their production, but Depp only produced the modified version”.

In the same way, Heard’s legal team argued that the photos of the actor, where he demonstrates the blows that Amber allegedly dealt, also show different dates of creation and modification. Despite the fact that the defense of the actress argued that they were “anomalies that question the authenticity of the multimedia documents”, they were not admitted as evidence in the case.

With respect to Depp, the accusations that pointed to Heard belonged to a time when he had not yet met the actor. The actor’s legal team argued that Amber was a stripper and escort, before her career flourished in Hollywood (between 2006 and 2007), evidence that had been documented in a home video clip class, directed by the actress’s sister, Whitney Henriquez.

Neither of the two accusations were taken into account and, instead, they were omitted, since the objective of these accusations had no other purpose than to condemn the image of each of the parties.

According to the Samuel Center for Social Connectedness, the actor’s statements that assured that Amber had worked as a sex worker, at the beginning of her career, fall back on prejudice and a trend that condemns and discriminates against a woman for the job. in which he performs, producing a social grievance, by being associated with a series of negative connotations towards his person.

Proof of this is the name with which the actress has been crossed out, after losing the trial against her ex-husband, being named “the most despised woman in the United States”, by “Court TV”.

