Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: banned files on VIP prostitution and erectile dysfunction revealed

Personal photos, medical history and private conversations: the evidence that was dismissed in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Two months after Amber Heard was found responsible for defaming Johnny Depp In a televised trial in Virginia, USA, more than 6,000 pre-trial pages were made public in the last few hours, shedding light on issues that lawyers for both sides managed to exclude from the legal process. Documents filed in court include shocking accusations of Depp and Heard, as well as text messages never seen before of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

On June 1, after 61 hours of testimony from each side, including dozens of experts and witnesses, all of which was broadcast live, the jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in an op-ed for Washington Post. Heard’s legal team requested a new trial, which was denied, and then appealed the judgment in favor of her ex-husband, who was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages. Meanwhile, Depp is seeking to overturn the $2 million judgment awarded to Heard in her countersuit against him.

The lawyers of both could not show publicly many of the dirty laundry of the marriage. The legal battle could have been even more scandalous if their respective legal teams had used every strategy they had in mind.

In pre-trial documents, Heard’s legal team asked the judge in the case to exclude from trial a number of “irrelevant personal matters”.

According to the legal defense of heard, The legal team of the actor wanted to expose some photographs of the past of his represented in which he would be totally naked.

Depp’s intentions with those images, the lawyers alleged, was to show that The actress had worked as an exotic dancer before beginning her career in Hollywood, further suggesting that she had been a prostitute at the time. “Mr Depp frivolously and maliciously tries to imply that Miss Heard once worked as an escort,” can be read in an extract of the document, according to the newspaper TheDailyBeast.

According to those legal documents that, until now, remained sealed, Depp’s lawyers also tried to expose to the jury a video of the reality show of Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney and “Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships”.

Amber Heard appealed the sentence that sentenced her to pay USD 10 million to Johnny Depp (Reuters)

In the same way, The 36-year-old actress was unable to make use of an alleged medical history of Johnny Depp that Its objective was to demonstrate that her then husband suffered from erectile dysfunction, which would have generated tension in the couple’s intimacy.

According to Heard’s defense, this fact was “absolutely relevant”, since it would explain the reason why Depp would have sexually abused her.

It was also learned that Depp’s lawyers blocked the publication of a exchange of messages between the actor and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual abuse by some of his former partners, such as actress Evan Rachel Wood. Manson was a staunch friend to Depp at the most turbulent stage of her relationship with Heard.

The conviction follows a column the actress wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she does not name the actor, but describes herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse” (Reuters)

In a 2016 text message, Manson referred to his then-wife Lindsay Usich as “an Amber 2.0.” According to Newsweek, the musician sent the actor a text message telling him that Usich had filed for a restraining order against him, something Heard did after filing for divorce from Depp.

The actor allegedly replied: “I’ve been reading a lot of stuff about that and sociopathic behavior…it’s fucking real my brother!! my ex [Amber Heard] It’s a fucking textbook!!!”

According to Newsweekthe star’s attorneys attempted to exclude her text messages with Manson from the trial, arguing in court documents that “I would defame Mr. Depp under a theory of guilt by association”. The presentation said: “Ms. Heard’s attempt to insert Marilyn Manson into this case is baseless and entirely speculative and constitutes inappropriate character testing.”

The judge Penney Azcarate in the end he refused to allow the jury access to this evidence.

