John Krasinski talks about his return in Fantastic Four

For the first time, actor John Krasinski talks about his signing at Marvel Studios and his potential participation in the Fantastic Four movie.

During an interview on The Tonight Show, the Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski talked about his potential comeback as reed richards in the movie fantastic four. The star debuted as mr fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it was a greatly reduced role. Marvel Studios could give it much more relevance in the future. In fact, he should.

While chatting with the famous comedian about the Marvel Studios ads on the San Diego Comic Con 2022John Krasinski admitted that he could not say anything about the film of fantastic four. This film has been confirmed with Avengers: Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars as part of the MCU Phase 6. Although he joked with Jimmy Fallon about being desperate for information about this project, he said that he wouldn’t know about it until just before he started filming.

He was about to confirm Emily Blunt as Sue Storm!

Jimmy Fallon also mentioned the rumors that place the wife of John Krasinski, Emily bluntlike the character of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in fantastic four. The actor was about to reveal something about the Marvel Studios project. However, he pretended that a tranquilizer dart had been fired at him. In this way, he silenced the possibility of revealing anything and even confirming Emily Blunt in the MCU.

John Krasinski kept his appearance in secret. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for at least two years. The first meeting he had with Marvel Studios was in mid-2020. It was kept so secret that even elizabeth olsen he passed a lie detector test and admitted he didn’t know. He didn’t know it until the moment he turned Reed Richards into spaghetti. hopefully in Lyou 4 fantastic your contribution lasts longer, because we are left with a lot of desire.