JLo, one of her exes does not bode well for her relationship with Ben Affleck

The joy that has invaded Jennifer Lopez for her marriage to Ben Affleck It couldn’t have been tarnished by anything. After the spontaneous ceremony and the messages that the singer shared about her big day, the couple embarked on a honeymoon trip to Paris with everything and most of her children. There were all kinds of images of this visit to the City of Light and it is that despite the large influx of tourists, the couple decided to enjoy the streets of the capital of love to the fullest and walk around the place as much as possible. Unfortunately, duty has called and Ben has had to return to Los Angeles, apparently to participate in the new DC Comics tape if the stories of Jason Momoa do not fail us. For his part, JLo has stayed with his children in Italy, enjoying the streets of Capri and giving one or another show. But if the lovers are celebrating the marriage that took them 20 years to arrive, there are those who still have their doubts about what will happen to them.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

The beautiful detail of Jennifer Garner with her ex, Ben Affleck, after the recent wedding of the actor and Jennifer López

The effusive hug of JLo and the daughter of Ben Affleck

It has been one of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands who has taken the floor to give his opinion on what fate holds for this popular couple. “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and he told me I was the love of his life. When we were lying in bed on the night of our wedding, he told me that we would be together forever, ”said Ojani Noa, who arrived at the altar with JLo in 1997, in a chat with the Dailymail.

The couple would divorce just a year after walking down the aisle, but since then, Ojani has rarely spoken about their relationship, although this time he points out that although they were romantically linked for two years, their friendship lasted a decade.

SEE GALLERY

your love story

JLo met Ojani during a meeting at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant in Miami, where he was a waiter, “There were times when I felt like Mr. Cinderella. She was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. At first, he had no idea who he was. We fell in love when she was already famous, but during our marriage she became a super star. For years it was too painful to talk about this. I wanted to keep a low profile and live my life. But when I saw that she married Ben, who is a nice guy, the feelings started to come back. A lot has been written about Jen and I, especially in the last couple of weeks, most of it wrong. I want people to know the real little story.”

Ben Affleck fell asleep in the middle of their honeymoon… but Jennifer Lopez too!

Although more than two decades have passed since that first meeting, Ojani seems to have very clear memories of their romance, “I was a traditional girl. She comes from a humble family from Puerto Rico. She wanted someone to protect her, someone to defend her. We totally fell in love.” According to her account, he quit her job and moved with her to Los Angeles, “I never wanted anything from her. She always worked and had my own money”. With her savings, she bought the engagement ring that she gave him at Selena’s tape-recording party.

Things changed when the wedding arrived and Ojani confronted Doña Lupe, Jennifer’s mother, who wanted the ceremony to take place in NY and not in Miami. Then came success, “She went from being Jen to being JLo, this great business that brought in millions. She had all these new people around her, all wanting to get money out of her. She would call him and an assistant would tell me, ‘Sorry, he’s not available’”. With this also came jealousy over P. Diddy, who was seen with JLo a lot while working on his album. It was precisely with whom JLo began dating after he separated from Ojani in 1998.

SEE GALLERY



