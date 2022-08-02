Jimmy Fallon Saves Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn

Like in a fictional movie, the British actor Joseph Quinn was saved from an airport detention in the United States, thanks to his iconic character, Eddie Munsonin the hit series «Stranger Things».

In interview with Jimmy Fallonin the program “The Tonight Show”where the celebrity recounted his experience of being “caught” by the police due to US immigration, as he traveled to the country to meet the presenter.

After Fallon Y Joseph Quinn They greeted each other, the latter thanked for the invitation to the program: it was his debut in a talk show.

“It’s so nice to be here, because I almost didn’t make it. They held me at immigration yesterday », she said, « They took me, more or less, to a room, and asked me to wait there for about 20 minutes ».

How it happened?

The 28-year-old actor, who acted out the event at the time, added: “They called me to a desk where someone asked me, what are you doing in the United States, sir? And I said, well, I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon in ‘The Tonight Show’«.

Though Joseph Quinn tried to explain his visit to the country, the security personnel did not believe him, causing laughter in the attendees of the program, then commented: “One of his colleagues looked at me, looked at him and said leave Eddie alone.”

The person who was interrogating him asked the actor again who he was, to which the officer who had recognized him said: “It’s eddie from ‘stranger things‘». “He (officer) says, are you Eddie Munson?, and I was like, ‘Well, yeah,'” the actor said.

The officer took the opportunity to get information about the next season: in previous chapters, fans have faced the deaths of some of the characters.

“He asked, (Eddie Munson) are you coming back next season?, and I said, I don’t know!”, to which the officer continued to give him his passport, but not before saying, “You better.”

Fallon did not ignore the story, because in his cheerful style, he made a joke of the situation, since the young man brought him a Hellfire club t-shirt as a gift, a game group (dungeons and dragons) that within the story of fiction, Quinn direct.

“I am honored, I will use this. I can not wait. I will put this on in immigration, it will be fantastic”, commented the presenter.