Jennifer Lopez’s “Star Filter” complexion booster is even better than an IG filter

Ooh, we love some glow in our complexion! Ok, a lot of light! We want that glassy, ​​sun-kissed sheen, that illuminated glow, that glistening, sparkling skin. We want that star filter!

JLo Beauty has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry. We are not surprised, of course. Everything that new bride Jennifer Lopez touches turns to gold. Or in this case, Rose Gold – or Warm Bronze, or Rich Bronze or Pink Champagne. These are the four shades of lei of her That Star Filter Complexion Booster!

Get the JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster for just $ 39 on Amazon! Sign up to save! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, August 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

That star filter was created to be an instant cure-all for your skin, offering a pure pop of color to even out your tone and create a “bronzing, dewy, glowing” goodness, as Lopez said in the video of her demonstrating how. to use it. She applies it with her fingers, focusing on the cheekbones and collarbones, also rubbing it on the bridge of the nose and under the browbones to hit the highest points of the face!

Of course you can also use That Star Filter all over your face by mixing it with your moisturizer or liquid foundation. It is made to match the makeup well, but also to be worn alone and not to look out of place. Light-bouncing mineral pigments will simply help you blend imperfections, smooth your complexion and boost your overall glow!

Another benefit of this product is that it is rich in vitamin E, so it is also good for the skin by providing antioxidant protection. It also contains no parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, dyes or fragrances and is cruelty free!

As you can see on Amazon, this real-life filter is a hit with reviewers, who have a lot of nice things to say. They notice how a little goes a long way and how it lasts all day, really blurring the look of their pores. The four available shades are made to suit a wide range of skin tones, so we can see why it has already gained so many fans. Maybe you will be next!

