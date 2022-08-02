Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband opens up about marriage to Ben Affleck

Digital Millennium

After 17 years of having finished, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remarried this July 16 in Las Vegas in a ceremony that surprised everyone on the internet because it was very intimate only with friends and family.

Since then, a large number of photographs have been shared that show that everything is going well in their marriage. However, one of JLo’s ex-husbands does not think the same and assures that their relationship as spouses will not last.

It is about Ojani Noa, the first husband of Jennifer Lopez who decided to break the silence and give an interview to the media. There he mentioned that JLo “promised to be together for life” but their marriage only lasted eleven months.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times and Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her lifea. When we slept together on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever,” he told the Daily Mail.

More than 20 years have passed since JLo married Ojani, as their romance took place between 1997 and 1998.

The Cuban actor recalled the first impression he had when he met his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Miami. “I had no idea who she was,” he said. “We looked at each other and I thought she was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen”

Ojani Noa blames Jennifer’s fame after her role as Selena in 1997: “We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage, she became a mega star. For years, it was too painful to talk about it. I wanted to hide and live my life. But when I saw that she married Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings flooded me again.”

Despite mentioning: “I can’t see her ever settling down with just one person,” she congratulated the new married couple.

