Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband: “Marriage with Ben Affleck won’t last”

The marriage of the Bennifer, celebrated on July 16, will not last. To say he is convinced is the first husband of Jennifer Lopez, Ojani Noawho ventured his prediction with the Daily Mail. “I wish you all the best, but I really don’t think this wedding will last long”sentenced the Cuban chef who was married to JLo, before she got married to the dancer Cris Judd (in 2001, to divorce in 2003) and then with the father of her twins Marc Anthony (the longest marriage so far, ten years: 2004-2014).

“Jen is in love with love, she loves being in loveNoa detailed. “She has been engaged six times, Ben Affleck is her fourth husband. Every time she believes it, every time he thinks he has the man of his life beside him. He even believed it of me, ”he added with a veil of bitterness.

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez they met when they were both very young, about a decade before their marriage, celebrated in 1997. They were married, however, only one year, because then, for JLo, already a little known, came the celebrity, And the marriage was wrecked: “If she hadn’t become so famous we would still be together», Says the man today, who condemns, more than popularity itself, those who have taken advantage of it. «Parasites», he calls them, «who have fed on them hindering our relationship“.

Today, however, Jennifer Lopez is not a girl who allows herself to be manipulated, she knows how to manage hers popularity and he knows just as well what he wants: from love, from relationships and from life. Of course, then no one can predict what the future holds for you, but it’s hard to believe that, after 20 years of waiting, the Bennifers can dissolve like a soap bubble. At least, of course, the fans don’t want to believe it.

