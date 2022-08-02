Jennifer Lopez, the ex-husband and the wedding with Ben Affleck: “They won’t last long”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck always on the crest of the wave. The two stars are married last July 16 in Las Vegas with a surprise ceremony and a honeymoon in Paris, always unexpected. But, in addition to making the fans dream, there are those who have shown disapproval and also made not very positive forecasts. It is the pop star’s ex-husband, Cuban chef Ojani Noa, who explained his point of view to the Daily Mail: «I don’t think they will last long. Jen is in love with love, she loves being in love. ”

“I wish you all the best, but I don’t think this wedding will last long,” anticipates Ojani Noa. The Cuban chef spared no criticism of her ex-wife, even launching a dig at their past together: «She has been engaged six times, Ben Affleck is her fourth husband. Every time she believes in it, every time she thinks she has the man of her life beside her. She even believed it to me. ‘

The wedding with the ex-husband

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa got married in 1997 when they were both very young. However, they were husband and wife only for a year because then with the popularity of JLo the marriage slowly collapsed. “If she hadn’t become so famous, we would still be together”, said Noa, who condemns more than the popularity itself those who “have fed on it by hindering our relationship”. Ben Affleck is the fourth husband of JLO, who has been married for two years to dancer Cris Judd and then for 10 years to Marc Anthony, father of her twins and so far the longest marriage of the four.





