Jennifer Lopez talks about her psychological disorders: panic attacks

Let’s go back to talking about one of the most famous American divas of all time, just returned from Capri and who recently revealed some new aspects of her past through her newsletter “On the JLo”.

Jennifer Lopez herself, unforgettable with the green Versace dress a few years ago, returns to the center of attention following her revelations on burnout caused by overwork, unfortunately very frequent syndrome Nowadays. It was this she who led her to have panic attacks from a very young age, at the tender age of 20.

Lopez said that before the collapse she felt invincible, and it was just wanting to show everyone she could handle the hectic life and work commitments, which inevitably led to the fall. The rehearsals on the set all day, the nights in the studio and the weekends between trips and video clips of the songs, with the rest only 3-4 hours a night, they overwhelmed her mentally and physically: “one day the accumulated stress and sleepless nights overwhelmed me leaving me physically paralyzed”.

Only thanks to the help of a specialist did the famous star realize that all this was the consequence of what unfortunately is still too little talked about today, namely panic attack caused by burnout. They began to advise her to sleep more, to train consistently and to lead a healthier lifestyle.

The pop star claims that only today at the age of 52 is she fully aware of how all those signs, if ignored, they could have totally dropped it and it is precisely because of this that he loudly says he no longer wants to make the same mistakes by inviting all his fans to take care of themselves and their mental health, too often underestimated.

In the private charity party in Capri, however, the diva was not the only star. Even Leonardo Di Caprio afflicted by Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, was as always present when it comes to noble ends.