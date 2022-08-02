Jennifer Lopez dazzles in Italy with a floral minidress while Ben Affleck returns to the United States

01 Aug 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



Newlywed Jennifer Lopez was visiting Italy to fulfill part of her work schedule. The “Diva del Bronx” went to this European nation without her husband Ben Affleck, who was in Los Angeles and met her ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

The happy couple went to Europe together to enjoy their honeymoon after they were married in Las Vegas, but Ben Affleck had to return to the United States, while the singer stayed to fulfill various commitments.

Jennifer Lopez in an impact minidress

While in Italy, Lopez took the opportunity to visit Capri, an island in the Bay of Naples. Several paparazzi captured the superstar during his tour.

The outfits worn by the interpreter left more than one shocked. She initially opted for a flowery green minidress, ideal to wear during the hot seasons.

The beautiful outfit was fitted at the top, while the skirt had a bit of a flare. She complemented the outfit with aviator sunglasses and gold hoops.

Lopez also enjoyed good food. The diva has a toned figure and she takes good care of her diet, but during her time in Italy she couldn’t stop enjoying a good pizza with music included.

The singer’s visit did not go unnoticed by the locals, who took advantage of taking pictures of her and tried to get closer to her. Some fans shared images on social networks of the moments when JLo visited various clothing stores.

The stay of the “Diva del Bronx” in Europe was extended to participate in a benefit gala for Ukraine that Unicef ​​carried out. Jennifer Lopez herself shared a video of what was part of her presentation.

While all this commotion was happening in Italy, Ben Affleck returned to the United States with his son enjoying a public pool, according to the Daily Mail.

During this day outing he coincided with his ex-wife Jennifer Garden, who maintains a good relationship with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

