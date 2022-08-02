Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan second wedding with friends and family

Although it has been a few days since the unexpected wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it has been revealed that the couple wants to marry again. Close sources have assured the Page Six portal, that the lovers, who were married in Las Vegas on July 16, now want to do it again in the most luxurious way.

According to people close to the couple, have hired a ‘wedding planner’ from the famous company Colin Cowie to help them organize the event of their dreams where their family and friends would be.

The party was to take place on a 220-acre property in Riceboro, Georgia, in the coming weeks.. The person in charge has already organized the biggest parties of Hollywood characters, such as the unforgettable birthdays of Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Michael Jordan, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez herself, so you already know the spectacular work of the person in charge; its budget ranges from 25 thousand dollars to 25 million dollars.

The organizer of their next marriage has already made them a great promise: “a wedding like royalty, something glamorous, sophisticated and elegant”, the close friends of the newlyweds commented.

While all this is happening and more details are being revealed about what their second wedding will be, a detail was revealed after their sudden marriage in Las Vegas that left fans of ‘JLo’ worried.

At the moment of saying yes in love, they decided to marry without a prenuptial agreement, which would bring serious problems if, due to different situations, both decide to separate again and end their romance.

One of the complications that it would bring is that all the fortune of each one would have to be divided in half and obviously for the singer it would be a big problem since she has more money than the actor, so practically, the one who would benefit in its entirety would be him, but not his wife.

However, according to what friends and relatives close to the newlyweds say, both are very much in love and do not think that their relationship will end.