Jennifer Lima from Gran Canaria appears in the new ‘Mamma Mia!’

The singer and actress from Gran Canaria Jennifer Lima assumes the role of Ali in the new staging of the musical

‘Mamma Mia!’, which is already preparing its landing on Madrid’s Gran Vía for next October. This is how the production company Som advanced it yesterday, which ensures that this new super production has begun with the rehearsals with an eye on the premiere, in the

Rialto Theatre, the next fall.

Jennifer Lima, who

He trained at the Canary Islands School of Actorsintegrates a wide cast with more than 27 professionals who will give life to this iconic musical from the most popular songs of the

legendary swedish group ABBA.

SOME DETAILS Enclosure

The company Som Produce announced that the new production will be installed from October at the Rialto Theater.

Cast

This production has a cast made up of 27 singers and dancers, including Jennifer Lima

Addresses

David Serrano signs a version directed by Juan Carlos Fisher and with Joan Miguel Pérez at the head of the musical section

The history

The proposal is faithful to the original with Donna and her daughter Sophie as protagonists

Som Produce announces that in October it will premiere a “totally renewed” version of this musical, in which twenty of ABBA’s greatest hits will come to life again, including essential songs from their repertoire such as:

‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Voulez Vous’, ‘SOS’, ‘Super Trouper’, Thank you for the music’ or ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’.

artistic team



David Serrano signs this adaptation of ‘Mamma Mia!’ with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and some songs by Stig Anderson.

John Charles Fisher assumes the direction, while the choreographies of this show are managed by

Iker Karrera and the musical section is directed

John Miquel Perez. The technical team is completed with Gabriela Salaverri in charge of the costumes, Ricardo Sánchez Cuerda as head of the set design, Felipe Ramos of the lighting, and Gastón Briski of the sound.

In addition to Jennifer Lima from Gran Canaria with the role of Ali, the cast has the presence of:

veronica round (Donna), Mariola Pena (Tanya),

Ines Leon (Rosie), Jaime Zatarain (Sam), Carlos de Austria (Harry), Lluis Canet (Bill), Gina Gonfaus (Sophie), Jan Buxaderas (Sky), Elena Díez (Lisa), Fran Moreno (Pepper) and Pepe Guillem ( Eddie), to whom

add 14 interpreters more in supporting roles.

The plot



The story of ‘Mamma Mia!’ Its the

lady, an independent single mother who runs a small hotel on an idyllic Greek island.

In this enclave she has raised her daughter Sophie alone, who is going to get married soon. Without anyone knowing about her, the young Ella reads her mother’s diary and runs into three lovers and therefore three possible fathers. In order to dispel this doubt and put an end to the uncertainty it generates,

sophie He chooses to invite the three of them to his marriage, which generates chaos and funny and bizarre situations that develop with the songs of ABBA.

This successful musical has a film version starring the Oscar-winning

Meryl Streep.