Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to crossing paths with a woman in the same dress

Jennifer Lawrencefamous for starring in the trilogy of The Hunger Gameswhere he played the character of Katniss Everdeenand for having been recognized with the Oscar for Best Actress for the film the games of destinyis constantly at the center of unexpected situations that put her in trouble and They have made her lose the floor –literally– on more than one occasion.

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)



It was a source of surprise and a bit of concern for those present at the Oscar ceremony in 2013 that when going up to collect the Academy Award for Best Actress, Jennifer tripped on her dress on the steps to go on stage, a fact that the interpreter took very lightly, showing that the protocol and elegance that distinguish this type of gala are an environment in which it is not handled well at all.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)



And it is that at the Oscar ceremony the following year, the actress fell again, although this time it happened while walking the red carpet upon arrival at the event. Therefore, it is not surprising that the actress had this peculiar experience in which she ran into a person who was wearing the exact same dress as her.